Luther Vandross Team Trolls Cher Over Grammy Name Mix-Up

Luther Vandross just won the internet from beyond the grave. His Instagram team dropped the perfect response after Cher accidentally called his name at the 2026 Grammys.

The pop icon was presenting Record of the Year on Sunday night. She was supposed to announce Kendrick Lamar and SZA as winners for their track “luther.” Instead, Cher read “Luther Gandross” straight off the card.

The crowd laughed. Cher quickly corrected herself. But the damage was done – and Luther’s team was ready. Vandross’ official Instagram posted a mashup video that had everyone cracking up. They spliced Cher’s announcement with footage of Luther accepting a Grammy back in 1992.

The caption read: “If only we could turn back time, @cher ❤️.”

The video shows Cher saying, “the Grammy goes to Luther Vandross.” Then it cuts to the late R&B legend accepting his award for “Power of Love/Love Power.”

He’s grinning ear to ear in the old footage.

“I really appreciate this,” Luther says in the clip. “This is not taken lightly. I take this home, I put it on the front door, you have to lift it up before you can ring the bell.”

The track “luther” samples Vandross and Cheryl Lynn’s 1982 version of “If This World Were Mine.” SZA called it “mooching off of what Luther already gave us.”

Kendrick honored Vandross in his acceptance speech. He called the late singer “one of my favorite artists of all time.” The rapper said getting sample clearance nearly brought tears to his eyes.

“They granted us the privilege to do our version of it,” Kendrick said. “It proved we were somewhat worthy to be just as great as them individuals.”

Grammy producers later said they briefed Cher beforehand. But the teleprompter confusion still happened.

At least it gave us one of the night’s best viral moments.