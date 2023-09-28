Mac Dre Documentary To Be Produced By Stephen Curry’s Film Company

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The late Mac Dre is about to get an alley-oop from one of the Bay Area’s biggest stars. Stephen Curry, who has ventured off of the basketball court and into entertainment spaces. Curry is reportedly gearing up to produce a documentary on the pioneering recording artist. Curry and his founding partner, Erick Peyton, will put the documentary out under their Unanimous Media production company, which they spoke about with Billboard.

“Mac Dre is a cultural icon who made a tremendous impact on the Bay Area and beyond through his music and pioneering creativity,” Peyton and Curry said. “We’re honored to work with Mac Dre’s incredible mother, Wanda, to tell her son’s life story with respect and dignity for fans, the Bay Area community, and music lovers alike.”

Many remember Mac Dre as being the key figure in the Hyphy movement before his premature death in 2004. In his brief career, he put out hit songs such as “Feelin Myself,” “Get Stupid,” and “Make You Mine,” and worked with the likes of Wiz Khalifa and Warren G.

Dre’s mother, Wanda Salvatto, made a comment about the athlete coming forward to memorialize her son, saying, “I look forward to sharing how from Andre’s dreams of rapping emerged a blueprint that not only inspired a generation but also became a guide to conquering obstacles and fulfilling their entrepreneurial dreams.”

People believe if anyone should do the doc, it should be Curry, one of the most revered athletes repping the area. Over his 13 years with the Golden State Warriors, he’s been named an All-Star eight times, was designated both Western Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP in 2022 and won four NBA championship titles.