Mac Miller’s Drug Dealer Tried To Get Out Of Prison To Attend Grandad’s Funeral

One of the drug dealers accused of selling Mac Miller pills laced with fentanyl was hoping to be released from prison – temporarily.

Mac Miller died on September 7, 2018, after ingesting counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

The Pittsburgh rapper was buying the drugs in Los Angeles from Cameron James Pettit. Pettit was allegedly receiving his drugs from two sources: Stephen Walter and Ryan Reavis.

All three men are charged with the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. They face mandatory minimums of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Earlier this week, Cameron James Pettit filed a motion to be temporarily released from prison to travel to his grandfather’s memorial service in Portola Valley, California.

Pettit’s grandfather Noble Hancock recently died at the age of 99 years old. Pettit was hoping to attend the memorial service from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. today (October 2).

His parents even put up a $50,000 bond each to facilitate the request in hopes of convincing a judge that their son would return to prison without incident.

However, Pettit can forget about seeing his grandfather off. US District Judge Otis Wright shut down Pettit’s request after the government objected.

Even though he would have been released to a US Marshal, the government was worried Pettit would still attempt to flee.

After Pettit found out about Mac Miller’s death in September of 2018, he sent messages on Instagram to a friend saying he wanted to “get off the grid” and move to another country – preferably Stockholm, Sweden.

According to the government, Pettit, who already admitted to selling the counterfeit pills to Mac, has a real incentive to flee since he faces a life sentence.

Furthermore, Pettit remains a danger to the community, and they do not want him bringing COVID-19 back to the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Pettit, Walter, and Reavis are scheduled to stand trial for Mac Miller’s death on November 16, 2021.