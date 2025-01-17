Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album “Balloonerism” Drops To Rave Reviews 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mac Miller’s second posthumous album, Balloonerism, has arrived alongside a short film more than six years after the rapper’s untimely passing.

Recorded between 2013 and 2014, the 14-track project, released Friday (January 16), follows 2020’s Circles.

SZA, who features on “DJ’s Chord Organ,” took to social media shortly after Balloonerism dropped to pay tribute to Mac Miller.

“I love my friend I miss my friend,” she wrote. “Grateful he saw something in me before most and treated me w love from day 1 . Wish he could see how right ab everything he truly was . Please go stream Balloonerism RIGHT NOW.”

The album dropped alongside an animated short film directed by Samuel Jerome Mason. The film was screened at selected cinemas before the project’s release and is also available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Mac Miller’s estate announced Balloonerism last November. They note the album is, a “project that was of great importance to Malcolm – to the extent that he commissioned artwork for it and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately ‘GO:OD AM’ [2015] and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence.”

They continued: “We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist. Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing ‘Balloonerism’ was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world.”

Balloonerism is already receiving rave reviews on social media and began trending No.1 on X (Twitter) shortly after it dropped. Stream the album below and check out some of the reactions at the end of the page.

The first 3 songs of Mac Miller Balloonerism pic.twitter.com/D9cZJd787y — Ry’s Burner Account 🦆 (@vipeman180) January 17, 2025

This Mac Miller album is sounding like he came back from the dead and recorded this last year.



He was really that ahead of his time, wasn’t he? — Malik (@mwking1997) January 17, 2025

Bro I didn’t think I’d be tearing up tonight but here we are



R.I.P. Mac Miller 💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/qOrddAOhpL — 🦉 (@kat_wrld) January 17, 2025

Just finished listening to Balloonerism and watching the short film that is attached to it. What a bittersweet feeling that was.



I truly appreciate Mac Millers estate for treating his music with so much care.

Long Live Mac Miller pic.twitter.com/2bEMmGZmFo — Steez⁴⁷ (@Steez_HH) January 17, 2025

This Mac Miller album is very…VERY haunting.



Good….but haunting as f###. — Busby 🏁 (@MrBusby4o8) January 17, 2025

it’s finally here…



and whilst I am quite literally over the moon, my thoughts are with mac’s family and friends today



a special artist who was truly one of a kind



his impact on music will be felt forever



rest in peace mac miller 🎈 pic.twitter.com/YWfQqBYLyx — Ewan (@alwaystalkmusic) January 16, 2025

Thank u Mac Miller pic.twitter.com/B75ebI7ISE — whitesoxmauri (@garrett_crochet) January 17, 2025

Mac Miller has a top 5 discography in Music history… pic.twitter.com/GDii2GtSYw — sgt.🅿️epper🍀 (@kevinangusryan) January 17, 2025