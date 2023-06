Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Machine Gun Kelly got some brand new ink from one of his family members – his 13-year-old daughter!

Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter has given her father a new tattoo. The rapper revealed his new ink to his Instagram fans, completed by his 13-year-old daughter Casie.

Kelly posted a carousel of photos to the social media platform, with one displaying the father-daughter duo mid-tattoo at the French music festival Hellfest.

“My daughter said summer vacation, we ended up at hellfest,” MGK captioned the post.

The photo carousel also included images of his performance at the festival, standing shirtless on the ledge of his hotel and a snap of the singer and his daughter at a Dolce & Gabbana shoot. Machine Gun Kelly shares Casie with his ex, American basketball player Emma Cannon. The teenager also contributed some spoken word to Kelly’s 2022 LP, Mainstream Sellout, on album interlude “Wall Of Fame” featuring comedian Pete Davidson.