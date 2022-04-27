Machine Gun Kelly Confirms He’ll Make Another Rap Album

Machine Gun Kelly plans to return to his Hip Hop roots and make another rap album after shifting to pop-punk music on his last two LPs.

Machine Gun Kelly isn’t done with Hip Hop.

The Interscope Records artist revealed plans to make another rap album in an interview with Audacy. Machine Gun Kelly explained why he’s returning to Hip Hop after pivoting to pop-punk music on his last two albums.

“For myself, I’m going to make a rap album,” Machine Gun Kelly said. “For myself, for no other reason, no point to prove, no chip on my shoulder. Like, ‘OK, well, I did that. Now I gotta show ‘em.’ It’s just like, if I keep doing things to prove things to people, I’m gonna one, drive myself crazy, and two, not make a good product.”

He continued, “I made Tickets [to My Downfall] and Mainstream Sellout because I wanted to make them. I need to now also make people miss that sound. And I need to also – because Tickets and Mainstream Sellout are companion albums, I don’t think making a third that’s so close – like, sonically, making a third album is going to be unexciting unless it’s missed.”

Machine Gun Kelly scored two No. 1 albums by switching genres. But MGK isn’t ready to completely abandon his Hip Hop roots.

“I’m gonna do this tour and I’m gonna step into where I left Hotel Diablo and expound my storytelling as a rapper and find a new innovative sound for the Hip Hop Machine Gun Kelly,” he said. “And that’s where my excitement is and that’s where me, as a music archaeologist, wants to explore. I did Tickets and I did Mainstream Sellout, and I don’t know what that next version of that sound is yet. So, I need to step away until I hear the right tone or the right inspiration for OK, this is a way to level this up.”

Check out the entire interview with Machine Gun Kelly below.