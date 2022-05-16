Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates Song To “Unborn Child” And His Fans Go Crazy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Machine Gun Kelly and his fiance, Megan Fox, have the internet talking after his performance at the Billboard Music Awards!

Machine Gun Kelly sparked Megan Fox pregnancy speculation at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night when he dedicated his performance to “their unborn child.”

During the Las Vegas ceremony, the rapper and punk rocker introduced his performance of “Twin Flame” by telling the audience, “I wrote this song for my wife.”

Halfway through the performance, he shocked the crowd by saying, “This is for our unborn child,” as the sound of a heartbeat played.

Machine Gun Kelly and the “Transformers” star have been engaged since January and have previously referred to each other as husband and wife.

However, they have never hinted about expecting a child.

Page Six reports that they brushed off a question earlier that evening about whether they would soon be following in the footsteps of their recently-married friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Instead, they said they would be celebrating Megan’s 36th birthday.

On the red carpet, Machine Gun Kelly Entertainment Tonight about the track, “I wrote this song two years ago exactly today, played it for her. It’s just all a trip, it’s all meant to be… It’s really cool because it’s a lunar eclipse tonight. It’s a full moon. It’s her birthday tomorrow.”

The “Jennifer’s Body” star admitted she might get emotional watching his performance as the song has a “really special secret meaning.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan began dating after meeting on the set of the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in the summer of 2020.

She shares three sons with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly has a daughter from a previous relationship.