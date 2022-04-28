Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Drank Each Others Blood…As A Ritual…On Occasion!

Let the drinks begin!

Megan Fox says we have it all mixed up with her and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly! They do drink each other’s blood. This is true! However, it is ONLY for ritual purposes!

The unique couple was engaged in January and she said yes. To consummate their looming marriage, the actress revealed: “And then we drank each other’s blood.”

The British version of Glamour magazine managed to get the details from her and said her initial statement may not have offered proper context.

“SO, I guess to ‘drink’ each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only,” she explained.

“I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things, she continued. “And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.'”

They are definitely made for each other!

Anyway, if you read the whole article, it is definitely more than drinking blood!