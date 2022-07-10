Machine Gun Kelly Feels Bad Over War With SlipKnot Front Man Corey Taylor

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Machine Gun Kelly revealed he is sorry for the way he handled a beef with the lead singer of legendary rock group Slipknot. Read more!

Machine Gun Kelly regrets his feud with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor.

In his new documentary “Life In Pink,” the rapper turned punk-rocker said he harbors regrets about the year-long argument.

The fallout arose in 2021 at Chicago’s Riot Fest when Machine Gun Kelly referenced Corey in an onstage remark, saying, “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a f###### weird mask on a f###### stage, talking s###.”

In “Life In Pink,” the 32-year-old spoke about his actions.

“I could have handled it differently. I should have just picked up the phone and been like hey dude, ‘why would you say that’? But, instead, we all acted ridiculous,” he said.

Machine Gun Kelly’s Riot Fest remark was in response to an interview Corey’s did on Cutter’s Rockcast podcast, in which the rocker said, “I hate all new rock for the most part. I (hate) the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock and I think he knows who he is.”

Machine Gun Kelly continued the feud when recounting behind-the-scenes gossip on his album Tickets To My Downfall, saying, “Corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was f###### terrible, so I didn’t use it.”

Corey addressed this claim by posting screenshots of an email chain with Travis Barker, who executive produced the album and reportedly communicated with Corey on the rapper-rocker’s behalf. He captioned the photos: “I said NO to THEM.”