Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Deep Symbolism Behind His Blackout Tattoo 

Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about the meaning of his huge blackout tattoo that spans across his upper torso and both arms, covering his older ink.

During a recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, MGK explained the tattoo’s metamorphosis-like effect.

“I’m in a new body, I literally am in a new body,” he told hosts Gillie and Wallo. “I covered everything on my arms and my body. I left windows to it, just like there’s windows to my old work, but I’m a new person so the evolution has led me from a caterpillar to a butterfly now.”

He continued, elaborating on why he used “windows” to show traces of his old tattoos.

“The one thing I think fans don’t appreciate is an artist turning their back on what made them fall in love with you,” MGK added. “Now while I may not resonate as much with older work that I’ve done, I do resonate with the fans, always. So, I don’t ever want to run away from them.”

Furthermore, Machine Gun Kelly said he didn’t want to completely eliminate the “tall skinny tatted white boy” image.

“I didn’t want to necessarily erase everything like I’m running from it,” he shared. “I just put on armor.”

Machine Gun Kelly debuted the tattoo in February amid the release of his single “Don’t Let Me Go.” Posting the first image of the ink, he wrote, “for spiritual purposes only.”

In April, he shared a video documenting the grueling process which he described as “the most painful s### I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

Machine Gun Kelly recently marked a significant milestone in his sobriety journey. Earlier this month, he celebrated a year of sober living since ditching substances, including alcohol, cocaine and heroin.