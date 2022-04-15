Machine Gun Kelly To Make Film Directorial Debut With ‘Good Mourning’

Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker is best known as a recording artist. For example, MGK recently released the chart-topping Mainstream Sellout album.

However, the 31-year-old rapper also appeared in motion pictures such as Bird Box and The King of Staten Island. Machine Gun Kelly stepped behind the camera for the upcoming film.

Good Mourning represents Baker’s directorial debut. He also co-wrote the film alongside fellow musician Derek “Mod Sun” Smith. The Internet Killed the Rockstar album creator served as a co-director with MGK as well.

Additionally, Machine Gun Kelly stars as the lead character named London Ransom. Cedar Park Studios and Open Road Films produced Good Mourning.

“Our goal at Cedar Park Studios is to provide opportunities to fresh, creative voices in the industry and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with first-time filmmakers Colson and Mod,” said Chris Long, co-founder/co-CEO of Cedar Park Studios.

Chris Long continues “Bold in their approach, they have assembled a troupe of top-tier talent to join them on this hilarious ride. We’re ecstatic to be a part of their filmmaking debut.”

Machine Gun Kelly Casts His Fiancée & BFF For ‘Good Mourning’

In addition to Machine Gun Kelly, the cast of Good Mourning includes Mod Sun, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, GaTa, Zach Villa, Jenna Boyd, and Boo Johnson. MGK’s fiancée Megan Fox and longtime close friend Pete Davidson will make special appearances.

“We are looking forward to bringing this wild comedy to audiences in theaters and at home on demand. The film is a reminder of how fun movies can be to make and watch,” said Tom Ortenberg, CEO of Open Road Films. “Colson and this incredible cast will bring audiences to their knees in laughter and leave their jaws on the floor.”

Good Mourning will premiere in U.S. theaters and on TVOD on May 20. Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker and Mod Sun wrote and directed the feature film. Good Mourning is produced by Chris Long and Jib Polhemus.