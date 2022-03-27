Machine Gun Kelly believes that if he settles down with Megan Fox, his music will suffer. Read more!

Machine Gun Kelly fears his “stable life” will have an impact on his music.

During an interview for the latest issue of Billboard magazine, Machine Gun Kelly pondered whether pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, as well as his life in Hollywood with fiancée Megan Fox, might have an impact on his songwriting.

“The torture is real. However, do I invite the torture or create it for myself? Probably,” the 31-year-old admitted. “Do I fear a stable life? Do I fear that it’s going to stop my writing? For sure. Sometimes I wake up and it’s like, ‘It’s sunny today. I live in this house today. What am I? I am a mainstream sellout, dude.'”

Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, went on to note that he put on an “exoskeleton of arrogance and cockiness” when he was first starting out in the music industry to protect himself.

“I’m overcompensating so much for how I actually was inside. I was scared to be myself,” he added.

The couple announced they were engaged in January of 2022. They broke the news by sharing a video of the proposal on Megan Fox’s Instagram page.



“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” the Transformers star wrote. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.



“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood.”



The 31-year-old musician followed up the announcement with a close-up video of the custom diamond and emerald engagement ring he created with British jewelry designer Stephen Webster.



“Yes, in this life and every life,” Machine Gun Kelly captioned the video. “Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.”

The star’s sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout,” was released on Friday.