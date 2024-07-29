Machine Gun Kelly’s New Video Sparks Megan Fox Pregnancy Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Fox raised eyebrows in the new music video for Machine Gun Kelly’s song “Lonely Road,” where the actress dons a noticeable baby bump. Released on Friday (July 26), the video features Fox as Machine Gun Kelly’s pregnant partner, evoking rumors about her real-life condition since neither she nor the musician has addressed the speculation.

A source, however, reportedly told US Weekly, Fox is not pregnant and was just playing a role: “Although they have discussed having a baby, this was just for MGK’s music video.”

Paying homage to narrative storytelling, the video, a collaboration with country singer Jelly Roll, sees Fox involved in scenes that blend drama and emotional depth.

The brunette actress is featured prominently with a pronounced bump, including a pivotal moment where MGK kisses her stomach before getting handcuffed by police officers following a bank robbery aimed at solving their financial woes.

The piece of fiction, however, resonates with reality, mirroring the fertility struggles faced publicly by Jelly Roll’s wife Bunnie Xo, who appears in the promo.

Eight months later, the storyline culminates with Fox visiting MGK in prison, cradling their newborn daughter. The infant, credited as Baby Violet Leika, has been identified by her mother, Anna Cejka, who shared the climactic scene on her Instagram Stories, praising the role her child played.

Since posted the video on Instagram, comments and questions have poured in, voicing curiosity about whether Fox’s bump is authentic or a prosthetic accessory for the character she plays.

The Transformers star and mother of three shares her children with ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, while Machine Gun Kelly has a teenage daughter named Casie with a former girlfriend.

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started their relationship in 2020 and announced their engagement in 2022.

However, Fox revealed their engagement had been called off during her March appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, leaving fans uncertain about the couple’s current status.