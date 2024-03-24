Megan Fox Opens Up About Engagement To MGK: A Pause, Not An End

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Fox confirmed that her engagement with Machine Gun Kelly had been put on hold, but still has a deep connection with the rapper.

Megan Fox opened up about the complexities of her relationship with Hip-Hop artist Machine Gun Kelly in a new episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Most notably, Megan Fox confirmed that their engagement had indeed been momentarily paused.

The candid discussion brought new insights into Fox’s personal life, an actress known for her roles in blockbuster hits like “Transformers” and “Jennifer’s Body.”

Fox delved into the intricacies of their relationship in the spotlight. She acknowledged that several rumors about their engagement being called off were “accurate things that have occurred.”

This admission comes after the couple, who got engaged in January 2022, faced break-up rumors in February 2023 following Fox’s cryptic social media activities, which included deleting all images of Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram account.

Amidst the frenzy, Fox, 37, was quick to quash rumors of infidelity, ensuring the public understood that cheating was not a factor in their relationship’s complexities.

Despite confirming these speculations, Megan Fox expressed a desire to keep the present state of her relationship with the 33-year-old “Emo Girl” musician under wraps.

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” she said during the conversation.

However, she touched on her profound connection with Machine Gun Kelly and referred to him as her “twin soul,” emphasizing a perpetual bond regardless of their relationship’s status.

“There will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow, Megan Fox said.

Fox’s engagement to Machine Gun Kelly received significant public attention, culminating in an unconventional proposal that captured the hearts of many fans.

While she refrained from commenting on their current relationship status, Fox’s acknowledgment of their deep connection indicated a complex narrative far removed from the binary of simply being “together” or “apart.”