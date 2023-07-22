Machine Gun Kelly’s Sloppy State Fair Fight Centered Around Megan Fox

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Evidently, MGK doesn’t appreciate anyone telling his girlfriend she’s “beautiful as f###.”

Machine Gun Kelly and girlfriend Megan Fox hit the O.C. State Fair on Thursday night (July 20)—and wound up in an altercation. In the now-viral video, MGK and his security are seen physically fighting with fellow fair attendees. Fox, meanwhile, was shoved into the barricade as the scuffle ensued.

But it was Machine Gun Kelly who reportedly threw the first punch after a man complimented Fox. The man’s brother, Nelson Zuniga, spoke to TMZ about the incident. He explained they were waiting to get on the UFO ride when the famous couple stepped off. According to Zuniga, his brother told Fox she was “beautiful as f###,” which sent MGK into a rage.

Kelly allegedly smacked the kid then another Zuniga brother tried to punch him but missed. The sometimes rapper’s security stepped in and mistakenly shoved Fox instead.

Zuniga didn’t understand what the big deal was. He said if he was with Fox and someone paid her a compliment, it wouldn’t bother him. In fact, he said he would ask the fan if they wanted a picture with her due to her “celebrity” status. When asked if they were going to file a police report, Zuniga said they were “talking to lawyers.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Fox have been dating for years but have had to deal with infidelity rumors in recent months. Fox debunked the cheating speculation in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote. “That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots of succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”