Tough Guy Machine Gun Kelly Fights At Carnival; Megan Fox Caught In Crossfire

Machine Gun Kelly clashed with a man at the Orange County Fair, but his girlfriend Megan Fox dealt the brunt of the damage.

Megan Fox got caught in the middle of an altercation between her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly and another man at the Orange County Fair.

Machine Gun Kelly took a swing at a guy after exiting a ride at the fair on Thursday night (July 20). The man punched MGK in response, which led to a bodyguard stepping in to stop the fight.

Fox faced the brunt of the damage in the altercation. She was slammed against a barricade before MGK whisked her away from the scene.

Machine Gun Kelly and Fox have been dating for several years. Earlier this year, the two dealt with infidelity rumors on gossip outlets and social media. Fox debunked the cheating speculation in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote. “That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots of succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

Watch footage of Machine Gun Kelly’s scuffle at the Orange County Fair below.