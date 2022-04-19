Macklemore Teams With Marshawn Lynch To Become Minority Owners Of NHL Team

Macklemore and Marshawn Lynch joined the ownership group of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken.

The two disclosed their new roles as minority owners of Seattle’s hockey team on Monday (April 18). Macklemore and Lynch linked up with the Kraken as the franchise nears the end of its first season in the NHL.

“I have so much love for our city,” Macklemore wrote on Instagram. “The Seattle teams that we root for bring our community together and unify the people. In many ways our franchises defined my childhood to the present. We rep our teams like no other city. To witness the energy around @seattlekraken in our inaugural season blew me away. Selling out an entire first year in a brand new arena already set the tone of the legacy that is being created.”

He continued, “I’m just grateful to be apart of history. Grateful to usher in a new generation of sports fan and memories that will be made. I was a kid sneaking into the nosebleeds who made it to the owners suite….And Marshawn’s in here too?! We just getting started.”

Macklemore, a Seattle native, and Lynch invested in an ownership group led by billionaire David Bonderman. Lynch’s involvement in the Kraken deepens his ties to Seattle, where he spent the majority of his NFL career.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of things, but this is something I never would have imagined,” he wrote on social media. “As a young hyena I always dreamed of playing on a professional team but owning one is something special. As I look back on some of my accomplishments- I retired before I was 30 and now being an owner of a professional club at the age of 35.”

Lynch added, “I’m gonna continue to count my blessings…being a part of the #SeattleKraken is something big for me it gives me another chance to get a ring after helping bring the first NFL one to the city. And if you thought I was goin somewhere, nah Seattle, I’m here! Stand up!!!!”