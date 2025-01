Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In what seems like an ongoing nightmare with no end in sight, the Los Angeles wildfires continue to wreak havoc on Southern California.

As some of the smoke starts to clear, more and more members of the Hip-Hop community are stepping up to help their fellow creatives, including Pete Rock and DJ Spinna. On Monday (January 13), both veteran producers shared a fundraising link for Madlib, who just lost everything he owns to the massive blazes.

“We are reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your support in helping legendary producer Madlib and his family rebuild after losing their home, decades of music, and equipment in the devastating LA fires,” the description reads. “Your donation, no matter the amount, will provide essentials, temporary housing, and tools to help Madlib continue creating the music that has touched so many lives. 100% of your donations are tax deductible and will go directly to Madlib and his family. LOVElikeWATER, is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization that supports artists through life’s challenges.”

Rock added, “Say less,” while DJ Spinna wrote, “Please help my brother @madlib. Any amount, large or small. #spreadtheword #thishurts #prayforla.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Spinna (@djspinna)

Madlib is among the many who are in the midst of not only staying safe but having to accept the harsh reality that everything he’s worked for has been destroyed. DJ Premier recently called on the Hip-Hop community to help fellow beatsmith Jazimoto, who lost her family home in Altadena.

“My dear friend and fellow Producer Jazimoto (Jasmine Morris) just lost her family home in Altadena, California due to the ongoing fire,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “She’s a classically trained Pianist and Violinist and has worked with M.O.P. and recently our joint album with @teflon_m.o.p ‘2 Sides To Every Story.’ Her Father is renowned Jazz artist Wilbur Morris and her 80 year old Mom is Mari Morris, a former art professor.

“Not only did the fire claim her home, she lost all of her musical instruments, computers, a massive record collection including a piano gifted to her by her Dad. I put a GoFundMe link in my bio. Any contribution is appreciated. Extreme prayers up for everyone going through this chaos.”

Madlib and Jazimoto’s stories will be all too common in the coming weeks as the extent of the damage is slowly uncovered. As of Monday morning, the most destructive fire, the Palisades Fire, remains at just 14 percent contained, while the second biggest fire, the Eaton Fire, is contained at 33 percent.