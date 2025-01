A GoFundMe description reveals her family home in Altadena was destroyed by the Eaton Fire on January 8.

The thousands of firefighters currently on the frontlines in Los Angeles have made significant progress in the last few days but still have the most destructive blaze, the Palisades Fire, to contend with. As of Monday morning (January 13), it remains at just 14 percent contained, while the second biggest fire, the Eaton Fire, is contained at 33 percent.

The music industry, which is heavily centralized in the Los Angeles area, is getting hit left and right, with numerous artists, executives, publicists and their families losing everything.

Producer Jazimoto is one of them. A friend/collaborator of DJ Premier, Jazimoto is experiencing a heartbreaking loss. Now, Preemo is calling attention to a GoFundMe erected in her name, with a goal of raising $150,000.

“My dear friend and fellow Producer Jazimoto (Jasmine Morris) just lost her family home in Altadena, California due to the ongoing fire,” he explained in the caption. “She’s a classically trained Pianist and Violinist and has worked with M.O.P. and recently our joint album with @teflon_m.o.p ‘2 Sides To Every Story.’ Her Father is renowned Jazz artist Wilbur Morris and her 80 year old Mom is Mari Morris, a former art professor.

“Not only did the fire claim her home, she lost all of her musical instruments, computers, a massive record collection including a piano gifted to her by her Dad. I put a GoFundMe link in my bio. Any contribution is appreciated. Extreme prayers up for everyone going through this chaos.”

The GoFundMe description reveals Jazimoto’s family home in Altadena was destroyed by the Eaton Fire on January 8.

“The fire claimed not only her home but also a lifetime of treasured possessions and essential tools of her craft, including her piano, gifted by her father, her electric violin, gifted by her mother, the rare Stradivarius violin she used to audition for the Juilliard School in Manhattan, New York, over 3,000 records, including original music recorded for films, commercials and collaborations, an MPC1000, JUNO G Keyboard, MIDI keyboard, studio monitors, Apple computers, Sony headphones, essential software like Reason and ProTools and music archives from years of work with artists such as Teflon, Planet Asia and M.O.P.

It continued, “She has not only lost her personal belongings but also the tools that enabled her to create and share her gift with the world. Rebuilding her life and career will require immense effort, and we are asking for your help.”

Speaking to AllHipHop in 2023, DJ Premier talked about their collaborative work on 2 Sides to Every Story, which marked the first time he’d ever split production duties.

“Jazimoto is a classically trained musician, so she has unlimited space to bring a sound of her own into the Hip-Hop world that sets her apart from everyone else,” he said at the time. “She’s decisive about how she wants her music sound and her ear for detail is meticulous. She call me on the phone to have me fix something that doesn’t sound right. Nothing is getting past her [laughs]. That’s 100 percent how producers are, including myself.

“Splitting the production duties was simple because when you blend only two producers together and mix all of the songs up in the sequence of the album. The scenes change so smoothly because our sounds are so different every time. It sounds like an album instead of a compilation.”

To donate to Jazimoto’s GoFundMe, head here.