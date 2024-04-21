Madlib & Talib Kweli’s “Liberation 2” Hits Charts, Rapper Explains Significance Of Independence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Talib Kweli and Madlib’s latest album, “Liberation 2,” defies conventional music industry norms, heralding a new era of artist autonomy.

In an era where digital streaming and monetization tactics often dominate the conversation around music releases, Hip-Hop veterans Talib Kweli and Madlib have navigated their path with the follow-up to their 2007 album, Liberation.

The sequel, aptly titled Liberation 2, appeared on the Luminary streaming platform, marking a decisive move towards retaining artistic and financial control.

This decision showcases a shift in strategy for distributing their collaborative efforts, defying the status quo on how Hip-Hop music is consumed and paid for in the digital age.

“Liberation 2 by me and Madlib was initially only available at an exclusive site. This enabled Madlib and I to not have to depend on the goodwill of others to get paid for our art,” Talib Kweli shared, highlighting the importance of independence in the music industry.

The move to Luminary, a platform less conventional than Spotify or Apple Music for album releases, was to ensure artistic sovereignty while creating a direct line of revenue and engagement with their audience.

Following the exclusive period on Luminary, Liberation 2 broadened its reach.

“That exclusive period is now up. Liberation 2 is now available on all DSPs, my bandcamp and the vinyl and CD are available at Kweliclub.com – as of now with zero major label promotion or support it’s the number 5 Hip-Hop album in the country,” Kweli stated.

The album has succeeded without the backing of major label promotion thanks to the duo’s well-established fanbase and the potency of word-of-mouth within Hip-Hop communities.

Complementing the album’s release, Talib Kweli and Madlib have also turned to visual storytelling.

“We shot videos for several songs as well, they are all available on my YouTube page including the latest one, ‘The Right To Love Us’ featuring Mac Miller (rest in peace),” Kweli added.

This posthumous feature of Mac Miller pays tribute to the late artist and adds depth to the album’s narrative, enriching the listener’s experience.

Take a look at the new video below: