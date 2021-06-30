Madonna Compares Kissing Britney Spears To Lil Nas X Kissing Male Dancer At BET Awards

Back in 2003, Madonna made headlines around the world when she kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera during a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Lil Nas X caused a similar shockwave when he lip-locked with a male dancer at this year’s BET Awards.

Many viewers of Lil Nas X’s viral kiss while performing “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” at the BET Awards began comparing his closing moment on Sunday to the infamous VMA kiss from 18 years ago. Even Madonna weighed in on the situation on Instagram.

Madonna posted a photo of Lil Nas X and his male dancers along with a photo of her kissing Britney Spears. The Pop music legend captioned the Instagram Story picture, “#diditfirst.”

Lil Nas X is facing backlash for his decision to end his BET set by kissing another man. Critics are complaining that displaying homosexuality on national television is inappropriate and possibly damaging to children watching.

The Source magazine co-founder Benzino was among the detractors calling out Lil Nas X and the BET network. Benzino took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the matter.

“That s### BET pulled yesterday was lame [as f###]. It was too uncomfortable, too irresponsible, too forced, and too irrelevant to the awards. Homie ain’t even hot like that for music anymore anyway. It’s a shame what all this is [coming to]. I wish I had the backing to bring the Source Awards back,” wrote Benzino.

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” debuted at #1 on the Hot 100 chart in April. Lil Nas X’s single is currently the #8 song in America and has remained on the Billboard rankings for a total of 13 weeks.

LNX tweeted, “It took me a lot of time to mentally prepare for this performance. While on stage, I was trembling knowing that I was performing something like that in front of my straight peers. Even during the performance, I was having a hard time calming my nerves. Thank you guys for the love.”

The 22-year-old “Old Town Road” hitmaker also spoke out about the negative reactions to his BET Awards performance. Lil Nas X tweeted, “Since y’all still doing all this over a kiss imma just f### the n#### on stage next time.”

