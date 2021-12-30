Madonna Threatens Tory Lanez Over Song – “I Mean Business”

Madonna is ready to take her dispute with Tory Lanez to the next level because she is “tired of being taken advantage of.” Read more!

Madonna has claimed she is “tired of being taken advantage of” shortly after accusing Tory Lanez of illegally sampling one of her songs.

Earlier this week, the singer left a comment on an Instagram post by the “Feels” hitmaker in which she claimed he had sampled her song “Into the Groove” without her permission.

In a new statement released via Rolling Stone, the 63-year-old Grammy winner appeared to be ready to take the issue to the next step.

“I am tired of being taken advantage of, and I mean business,” she told the publication via her representative without elaborating further.

Madonna called out Tory Lanez earlier this week on Instagram by writing in the public comments, “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” She implied that she had attempted to reach him privately.

The singer appears to be referencing Tory’s song “Pluto’s Last Comet,” off of his ’80s inspired album Alone At Prom, which was released on 10 December.

“Into the Groove” was originally released in 1985 for the film “Desperately Seeking Susan,” which Madonna starred in, and was later included on the re-release of her 1984 album Like A Virgin.

The rapper, who currently faces assault and gun charges for allegedly shooting “WAP” hitmaker Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last year, has not publicly responded to the singer’s accusation.