Ma$e Claims He’s Signing With Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Label

M-A-dollar sign-E says he will be the first act to release music via Death Row and Bad Boy.

Hip Hop icon Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus Jr. now owns the iconic Death Row Records. Harlem-bred rapper Ma$e says he is ready to sign a deal with the West Coast company.

Yesterday (August 3), Ma$e posted a video on his Instagram page, filmed from the back of a moving vehicle. According to the 46-year-old entertainer, he and Snoop are about to join forces.

“I’m on Crenshaw – just passed Pico, just passed Slauson. I’m out here to meet with Snoop, so I can do another joint venture with Death Row Records,” Ma$e said into the camera.

The former minister also added, “I’ll be officially the first one signed to Bad Boy and Death Row. And we gonna get the 2Pac thing rekindled. Let’s see where we go with that.” Ma$e also tagged Snoop in the Instagram post’s caption.

Ma$e’s Former Bad Boy Label Has A History Of Beef With Death Row

The man born Mason Betha was one of the top rap stars of the 1990s. Ma$e originally broke into the mainstream as part of the Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs-founded Bad Boy Entertainment which was based in New York.

Ma$e and Bad Boy scored a commercial hit with 1997’s Harlem World album. The 4x-Platinum, Grammy-nominated project hosted the Hot 100 Top 10 singles “Feel So Good,” “What You Want” featuring Total, and “Lookin’ At Me” featuring Puff Daddy.

Snoop Dogg (formerly known as Snoop Doggy Dogg) was the flagship artist for Death Row Records in the early 1990s. Many Hip Hop fans consider the Long Beach-bred rhymer’s Doggystyle album to be a classic of the genre.

Death Row Records versus Bad Boy Entertainment became arguably Hip Hop’s most infamous beef of all time. During the ’90s, Death Row’s Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, 2Pac, and Tha Dogg Pound feuded with Bad Boy affiliates Puff Daddy, The Notorious B.I.G., Lil Kim, and Junior M.A.F.I.A.