Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records Partners With Crooks & Castles

“I’m excited about the next phase of our partnership.”

Hip Hop mogul Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus Jr. is not slowing down when it comes to building his entrepreneurial empire. The new owner of Death Row Records continues to expand the iconic label’s connections.

In his latest business move, Snoop Dogg entered into a new partnership with Crooks & Castles. The streetwear brand will design and produce Death Row apparel as well as Snoop Dogg apparel.

“I’m excited about the next phase of our partnership with Crooks & Castles that will bring our vision for the Death Row Records Clothing and Snoop Dogg Clothing to the next level,” says Snoop Dogg.

The Doggystyle album creator continues, “As I lead Death Row Records into a new chapter through new music, Web 3.0, and innovative partnerships, Crooks & Castles is a critical piece of the puzzle to the expansion of Death Row Records to fans around the globe.”

The new Crooks & Castles x Death Row product lines will be available in the coming months. Consumers will be able to purchase the items at the Snoop Dogg’s Clothing store in Inglewood. The clothing line will be also purchasable online at snoopermarket.com and crooksncastles.com.

“[I am] incredibly excited to officially announce this partnership with Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records,” states Steven Nadler, CEO of Crooks & Castles.

Nadler adds, “From a creative perspective, the idea to partner up was obvious. Crooks & Castles x Death Row Records has always been incredibly well received by our customers, so when Snoop Dogg acquired the label, we saw it as the perfect opportunity to build this long-term, multi-faceted partnership.”

This week also saw the announcement of the forthcoming Da Da EP by Snoop Dogg and EDM deejay Steve Aoki. That project will come out through Death Row in partnership with Gala Music.