Snoop Dogg Buys Ownership Stake Of Team In Ice Cube’s BIG3 Basketball League

Snoop Dogg became a part-owner of the BIG3 team Bivouac, which plays in Ice Cube’s three-on-three basketball league.

Snoop Dogg teamed up with PayPal co-founder Ken Howery to become part-owners of a BIG3 team.

The West Coast legend and Howery purchased an ownership stake in Bivouac, which plays in Ice Cube’s three-on-three basketball league. Snoop Dogg and Howery bought “25 Fire-Tier NFTs” of the team for a total of $625,000.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Snoop, Ken and their communities on board with the BIG3,” Ice Cube said in a press release. “Having someone with Ken’s knowledge and experience wanting to be a part of our league demonstrates that we are moving in the right direction.”

He continued, “Snoop is an undisputed legend who has jumped headfirst into the Web3 space and clearly understands the importance and the value of what we are trying to create. Together, I know they will take Bivouac to new heights and we can’t wait to get started.”

Ice Cube previously hinted at his fellow Mount Westmore member becoming a BIG3 owner in April. The two talked about ownership in a Twitter video, which featured Snoop Dogg claiming he’d buy multiple teams.

The BIG3 was founded by Ice Cube and his longtime business partner Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017. The league’s fifth season begins on June 18.