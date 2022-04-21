Snoop Dogg Launches ‘So Dumb It’s Criminal’ Show On Peacock

Snoop Dogg celebrated 4/20 with the premiere of his new series So Dumb It’s Criminal.

All eight episodes of Snoop Dogg’s unscripted comedy debuted on Peacock on Wednesday (April 20). The show features comedians joining the famed rapper to crack jokes about criminal blunders.

“The series invites some of today’s comedy-greats to roast the world’s dumbest criminals using a compilation of crime clips and surveillance videos,” Peacock said in a press release. “From botched robberies and car chases to failed getaway attempts and even some schemes that are so ridiculous that they border on unbelievable, each 30-minute episode will prove that the worst criminals make for the best jokes.”

Snoop Dogg’s guests include Affion Crockett, Deon Cole, Deray Davis, Diallo Riddle, Godfrey, Jay Pharoah, Jim Jefferies, Lewis Belt, Loni Love, Moshe Kasher, Ron Funches and Russell Peters. Tacarra Williams serves as the “Clip DJ” for the show.

Peacock previously enlisted Snoop Dogg to be part of its Olympic coverage with Kevin Hart. The Death Row Records owner and Hart also worked with the streaming service on a 2021 year-end special.

The first episode of Snoop Dogg’s So Dumb It’s Criminal is available to watch for free by signing up for Peacock. A premium subscription is required to view the rest of the series.