Snoop Dogg And Kevin Hart Taking Part In 2021 Olympics

Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart are teaming up to bring some hilarious antics to the 2021 Olympics!

Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart are heading to the Olympics – sort of.

The famed rapper and the funny man have inked a deal with Peacock to serve as the “comedy guides” during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Snoop and Kevin will produce a new series called “Olympic Highlights.”

The comedic show will recap the best feats of athleticism, as well as the attempts at greatness that do not go as planned.

Snoop Dogg has already proven his ability to offer up entertaining commentary.

The rap star commented on UFC fights on the series “Plizzanet Earth with Snoop Dogg” featured on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

And he went viral for his hilarious commentary during the Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. fight in November of 2020.

According to Variety, Kevin Hart’s company LOL Studios will serve as the executive producer of “Olympic Highlights,” along with his partners Jeff Clanagan and Candice Wilson Cherry.

Kevin Hart already has a multi-year deal with Peacock for his Laugh Out Loud network.

The streaming company, which is owned by Media Giant NBCUniversal, currently distributes LOL Networks’ comedy specials, documentaries and other programming.

Hart is currently working on a new stand-up comedy special for Peacock as well.