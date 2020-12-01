Snoop Dogg May Have A Career As Ringside Announcer After Standout Commentary

(AllHipHop News)
Snoop Dogg was the surprise highlight of the Roy Jones and Mike Tyson fight on Saturday after Lil Wayne backed out of his planned performance due to “unforeseeable circumstances.”
Wayne was set to perform alongside Wiz Khalifa, French Montana and YG and even teased his slot at the event in Los Angeles, California 24 hours before, admitting he was “stoked to be performing on this historic night”.
However, fans were quick to notice a change in the line-up as he was replaced by SAINt JHN and Snoop Dogg, with the “Lollipop” star confirming his absence on Twitter.
“Due to unforeseeable circumstances I won’t be performing tonight at the Tyson/Jones fight. Hope the event is still a success and much love to Triller (social media platform),” he penned.
All was soon forgiven, though, as Snoop scored a knockout with his commentary during the highly-anticipated boxing match, which ended in a draw.
“This s### like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue,” Snoop told viewers of the pay-per-view event, mockingly adding in a high-pitched voice, “Get your uncle out of it, get him out!”
“‘Meet me in the backyard, I’m tired of this s###’,” Snoop added, as he openly rooted for Jones during the bout.
He also provided commentary for the short undercard fight between former NBA (National Basketball Association) player Nate Robinson, 36, and YouTube star Jake Paul, 23, which ended with a brutal second-round knockout by Paul.
Snoop’s commentary was widely praised on social medial, with stars including LeBron James complimenting the rapper on his voiceover skills.