MAGA Crowd Loves AI Trump Rapping New Version Of Kanye West’s “Gold Digger”

Donald Trump and his allies face RICO charges in Georgia, inspiring his supporters to troll Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis.

Donald Trump’s supporters were delighted by the release of an AI-generated song mocking Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The MAGA creation reimagined Kanye West’s song “Gold Digger” as a Willis diss.

“Now I ain’t saying she a vote rigger/But Fatty only make my lead bigger,” the AI version of Trump rapped on the hook.

The song blasted Willis, labeling her as “corrupt.” It repeated a rumor spread by the real Trump, who claimed Willis had an affair with her former client YSL Mondo.

Trump ally and convicted felon Roger Stone shared the “Gold Digger” spoof on social media. The AI-created track racked up thousands of likes and reposts on Twitter.

“Perhaps the funniest thing I have ever seen,” Stone wrote.

Trump loyalists might be laughing now, but the former president has been indicted four times this year. He was booked on more than a dozen charges, including violating Georgia’s RICO Act, at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday night (August 25).

The twice-impeached politician and 18 others were indicted for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The ex-president faces 91 criminal charges across four cases.

Trump maintains his innocence. He is running for president again in 2024.