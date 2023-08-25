Donald Trump Released After Getting Booked In Georgia Jail; Recruits Gunna’s Lawyer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump and his allies were booked on RICO charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Donald Trump was arrested and quickly released from the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday night (August 24). The former president took a mugshot while he was in custody.

Trump and 18 co-defendants face RICO charges in Fulton County. The ex-president and his allies were indicted for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Kanye West’s former publicist Trevian Kutti were among the notable people indicted for their roles in Trump’s election scheme. Trump was hit with 13 charges, including violating the Georgia RICO Act and conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree.

The Georgia case was the fourth indictment against Trump in a matter of months. He was previously indicted in two federal cases and a case in New York.

Trump hired a new lawyer, Steve Sadow, before surrendering to authorities in Georgia. Sadow previously represented Gunna in the YSL RICO case.

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia, case,” Sadow told ABC News. “The President should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him. We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open-minded jury finding the President not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the President have no place in our justice system.”

Trump faces 91 criminal charges across four cases. He maintains his innocence.