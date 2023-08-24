Fulton County D.A. Says “God” Told Her To Indict Donald Trump

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The former POTUS is expected to turn himself in to Fulton County authorities on Thursday (August 24).

Former president Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in to Fulton County authorities on Thursday (August 24) on multiple RICO charges stemming from the 2020 election. Leading the charge is Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who recently sat down with V-103-Atlanta for an extensive interview. During the conversation, Willis how she came to the conclusion it was her duty to bring charges against the divisive personality.

“I went to the mountains and I prayed about it and what God told me is I’m the right person at the right time to do this job,” she said. “As long as he and the voters of Fulton County think that I’m appropriate to sit here I’m going to work really hard to make them proud and do a good job.”

Willis handed down the indictment on Monday (August 14). Trump and 18 others—including Rudy Giuliani, attorneys John Eastman and Sidney Powell and former Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer—were all named in the documents. It marks the fourth indictment of Trump, who already faces federal charges in the special counsel’s January 6 and classified documents probes, as well as the Manhattan District Attorney’s hush money case. He’s the first president in history to ever be indicted. Trump and the co-other defendants have until Friday (August 25) to voluntarily surrender to authorities.

“At this point, based on guidance received from the District Attorney’s Office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail,” the sheriff’s office said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Willis talked about the challenges she faces as a Black woman handling such high-profile cases.

“I think we teach our children from very young ages, it’s kind of not what they call you, it’s what you answer to,” she said. “So with all of the negativity that comes my way, I truly, in the words of Jay-Z, brush my shoulders off and we just keep it pushing.”

Trump has agreed to a $200,000 bond—and as history as proven, he won’t be quiet about it either.