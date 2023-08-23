Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis Insists Donald Trump & Young Thug Won’t Get Special Treatment

Fani Willis breaks down some of the details of the case.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is arguably one of the most important justice figures in Georgia. By shifting the climate of law enforcement, she’s simultaneously made herself beloved and despised.

In a recent interview on V-103 Atlanta, she spoke about two huge cases that have the District Attorney in the spotlight. She also mentioned how both cases are being held to the same standards as everyone else in the county.

The first case she discussed on the radio show was the case against Donald Trump and the way she has been treated because she’s a Black woman on the case.

When asked how Willis feels, she said, “I think we teach our children from very young ages, it’s kind of not what they call you, it’s what you answer to. So with all of the negativity that comes my way, I truly, in the words of Jay-Z, brush my shoulders off and we just keep it pushing.”

“That is not going to deter me from doing my job. I am very very honored to sit in this seat. I’ve worked very very hard to be here. I’ve been practicing law for over 27 years now. I have a degree from one of the best schools in the country Howard University and Emory School of Law (right here in Atlanta Georgia).”

Willis continued, “I’ve been a prosecutor for over 20 years. I have tried, personally, well in excess of 100 cases, most of them homicides. I’m credited with trying the longest case in the state of Georgia’s history. I’ll let my credentials speak for themselves.”

Willis said she pulled together a “Dream Team” of 380 dedicated employees to serve alongside her.

When it came to the Trump case, she said she and her team looked at the facts and saw there were allegations of a crime. She said if the facts were strong enough, they would build a case.

“If the law has been broken then we have a duty and responsibility to bring charges,” she said. “No one is beneath the protection of the law and no one is above the law.”

Regarding the case with the former president, he is expected to turn himself in under RICO charges and has been granted a bond of $200,000.

“Right now, the process that we’re in with all 19 defendants, is if they would like we’re working out consent bonds. This is a process that I’ve used before in many cases. The Atlanta Public Schools, we follow the exact same process,” Willis said.

Adding, “We’ve allowed all the defendants until noon on this Friday to turn themselves in.”

She said if people don’t turn themselves in “a warrant will be filed on the system.” When talking about the YSL Case, she was equally direct and to the point, not releasing new news but sharing her perspective on what her office is doing. She said her office is at jury selection in the YSL Case. She also said her team and their lawyers are “arguing motions.”

When it came down to offering them bonds she said they considered the AYALA case.

“[The AYALA case] gives you the factors to consider,” she said. “One of them is your ties to the community. As a prosecutor, you look and say that this person has ties to the community. One thing you look at is criminal histories because you have to decide ‘will they likely to commit another crime?’ Another is, ‘Are they going to intimidate or threaten witnesses?’”

She said all of those factors will determine if someone gets a bond. She insisted she treats everyone the same way, regardless of their race, financial status or relationships in society.