Dave Chappelle Explains Why He Lit Up Lauren Boebert Over Transgender Trickery

Dave Chappelle tells NPR he resents Republicans weaponizing his comedy for political gain, specifically calling out Lauren Boebert.

Dave Chappelle didn’t appreciate Republicans turning his comedy into a political weapon, and he made that crystal clear when confronted about it.

The comedian sat down with NPR’s Michel Martin to explain how the GOP co-opted his material for campaign purposes, transforming personal observations into something he never intended.

His frustration centers on a specific encounter with Representative Lauren Boebert at Capitol Hill, where a casual photo opportunity became a calculated political statement.

Chappelle recalled the moment Boebert approached him for a picture after he’d already taken dozens that day.

“I was on Capitol Hill, and everybody ran up to take pictures with me from every congressional office. And then here comes Lauren Boebert, and she said, can I get a picture? And I’d already taken 40 pictures. I didn’t want to say no in front of everybody,” Dave Chappelle said.

He didn’t want to be rude in front of everybody, so he agreed even though he wasn’t thrilled about it. What happened next bothered him far more than the photo itself.

Boebert posted the image with a caption suggesting they shared the same views on gender, essentially using his image to advance her political agenda without his consent or knowledge.

The distinction matters to him because his comedy explores complex social issues from his perspective, not as a platform for partisan politics.

“She instantly, like, weaponized it – or politicized it. So I got to the arena, and I lit her ass up for doing that. And she should never do that, person like me. But now she knows,” Dave Chappelle said.

His Netflix specials “The Closer” and “The Dreamer” included material about transgender issues that sparked significant backlash from LGBTQ advocates and organizations like GLAAD.

The controversy led to Netflix employee walkouts and protests outside the company’s Hollywood offices.

Despite the criticism, Chappelle maintains that his intent differs fundamentally from how politicians have weaponized similar talking points.

Dave Chappelle emphasized this distinction during his NPR appearance, clarifying that comedy and political exploitation serve entirely different purposes.