Dave Chappelle Addresses Diddy, Baby Oil & Charlie Kirk In Netflix Special “Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…”

Dave Chappelle surprised fans with an unannounced Netflix standup special that dropped today. The comedian filmed the 75-minute show Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable… in Washington, DC, back in October.

The special tackles several hot-button topics. Chappelle defends his controversial decision to perform at Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Comedy Festival earlier this year. He doesn’t apologize for taking the gig and blasts Bill Maher, who has frequently bashed Chappelle.

“I don’t feel guilty at all,” Chappelle says in the special. “Rest in peace Jamal Khashoggi. I’m sorry that he got murdered in such a heinous fashion. I mean Israel’s killed 240 journalists in the last three months, so I didn’t know y’all was still counting.”

In the special, the comedian explained his reasoning for the Saudi performance. He said the money gives him freedom to speak his mind in America.

“Don’t forget what I just went through. Two years ago, I almost got cancelled, right here in the United States, for transgender jokes. I’ll tell you something,” Chappelle said. “Transgender jokes went over very well in Saudi Arabia. Them n##### couldn’t get enough of that s###. I was in the pocket, n####. I was like, where have you been?”

Dave Chappelle also talked about Charlie Kirk’s death in the special.

“I mean, Charlie Kirk man, a wholesome white guy. And they killed this m###########. He’s white. And then remember the next day in the news, when all the information was still shoddy, they came out, and they were like, apparently, there were transgender messages inscribed on the bullet. I was at home like, oh no! I’m dead as fried chicken!”

The special also covers Jimmy Kimmel’s show getting pulled from ABC and Diddy’s legal troubles.

“It’s not that I think Puffs is innocent. When I got attacked in L.A. at the Hollywood Bowl, people forget Puffs was the guy that tackled my attacker. He saved my life. It’s a hard n#### to be mad at after that. I had security that night, but those n##### just wasn’t ready. Them n##### had some slippery shoes on. All them n##### slipped and fell. Years later, when I heard about that baby oil, I was like, what did those n##### slip on?”

Fans can watch Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable… on Netflix now. The comedian has been known for surprise releases of his stand-up material on the streaming platform.