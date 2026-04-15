EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B & Tasha K, Courtroom Showdown Over Sanctions Slated For May

Cardi B’s heading back to court in May to make Tasha K pay for allegedly breaking their non-disparagement deal 25 times.

Cardi B is taking Tasha K back to court in May, and this time she’s not just asking for money.

She’s asking a Florida bankruptcy judge to hit the YouTuber with sanctions so severe they’ll actually hurt, all because Tasha K keeps breaking a deal meant to end their long-running legal battle.

The hearing’s set for May 6 in Fort Lauderdale, and Cardi B and her lawyers are claiming at least 25 separate violations of a non-disparagement agreement that Tasha K agreed to when she filed for bankruptcy.

Here’s what went down.

Back in 2022, a jury handed Cardi B a $4 million defamation verdict against Tasha K after years of the YouTuber spreading lies about her online.

Tasha K filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2025, and as part of that deal, she agreed to pay Cardi B about $1.2 million over five years and to stop talking trash about the rapper, her husband Offset, and Stefon Diggs.

Sounds simple enough, right? But Cardi’s team says Tasha K has been using coded language, deleting posts, and finding new ways to keep the same conversation going on social media and podcasts.

Cardi B’s lawyers are describing the violations as “deliberate” and “calculated.”

The filing asks the court for what they call “economically painful” sanctions, meaning they want the judge to make it cost money every time Tasha K breaks the rules again.

They’re also pushing for a clear court order that forces her to stop mentioning Cardi, Offset, or Diggs on any platform, period.

This isn’t just about enforcing the bankruptcy plan anymore. It’s about whether a court order can actually stop someone from turning a beef into content.

Now the judge has to decide whether Tasha K actually violated the deal and, if she did, what kind of punishment makes sense.