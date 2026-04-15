EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Prepares Counterclaims Against Lil Rod From Prison Cell

Diddy’s legal team is preparing counterclaims against Lil Rod based on recent conduct while fighting his 50-month prison sentence.

Diddy is fighting back from prison with counterclaims against Lil Rod, his former producer, who sued him for $30 million over sexual assault allegations.

AllHipHop has learned that Diddy’s legal team is considering hitting back with their own accusations, citing what they call “recent conduct and facts that have emerged.”

The filing doesn’t spell out exactly what those new allegations are, but it’s clear Diddy’s lawyers are building ammunition for a counterattack while their client sits in federal prison serving a 50-month sentence.

Lil Rod filed his original lawsuit back in February 2024, claiming Diddy coerced him into sexual acts while dangling money and industry connections as bait to keep him quiet.

The producer alleged a pattern of manipulation and abuse that went on for years.

But Diddy caught a legal break in March 2025 when a judge dismissed five racketeering charges from Lil Rod’s case, stripping away some of the most serious allegations and handing the music mogul a rare courtroom victory.

That dismissal didn’t end the lawsuit, though. It just narrowed the battlefield.

The real story here is what’s happening in Diddy’s criminal case, which has completely overshadowed the civil fight with Lil Rod.

Diddy was convicted in the summer of 2025 on two counts of violating the Mann Act, charges related to sex trafficking and prostitution.

On October 3, 2025, a federal judge sentenced him to 50 months in prison, far below what prosecutors wanted but still a devastating blow.

The sentencing guidelines suggested 70 to 87 months, and prosecutors pushed for over 11 years, but the judge landed at over 4 years.

On April 9, 2026, Diddy’s legal team stood before a three-judge panel at the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and argued that the original judge improperly considered conduct Diddy was acquitted of when calculating his sentence.

His lawyers also invoked First Amendment arguments, suggesting free speech protections should factor into the case.

The judges, however, appeared skeptical of those arguments throughout the hearing.

As of April 15, 2026, the panel is still deliberating whether Diddy should serve his full 50-month term, which would keep him locked up until April 15, 2028, or receive relief and have his sentence reduced.

The counterclaims against Lil Rod are scheduled to be filed by June 30, 2026.