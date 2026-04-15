Sneako Offers Cash To Catch Man Who Punched In The Face During Brutal Live Stream Assault

Kick streamer Sneako takes a punch to the face and mace spray while broadcasting live in Manhattan, showing a chipped.

Sneako took a punch to the grill and got a face full of mace while streaming live in Manhattan on Tuesday, April 14, leaving the controversial Kick streamer bloodied but defiant.

The 27-year-old NYC native was broadcasting from downtown when a stranger rushed him, connecting with a solid hit before spraying him as he tried to recover.

He showed off a chipped tooth afterward but insisted he’s handling it, calling the whole thing a setup and offering $1,000 for anyone who could identify his attacker.

The incident fits a pattern for the polarizing personality who’s built his empire on provocative takes about masculinity, Islam, and pretty much anything else that’ll get a reaction from his million-plus YouTube followers.

Sneako hopped back on camera within an hour, explaining that the attack didn’t make sense because it seemed too coordinated to be random.

His supporters immediately condemned the violence as unacceptable, while critics pointed to his edgy rants and controversial content as context for why he keeps finding himself in confrontations.

This isn’t Sneako’s first run-in with hostile New Yorkers either.

Earlier in April, he got into a confrontation with an angry man near Union Square who didn’t want to be filmed, leading to a tense exchange over consent and streaming rights.

The streamer’s presence in the city has become increasingly visible since his appearance in Louis Theroux’s Netflix documentary about the manosphere.

Sneako’s been banned from YouTube, Twitch, and most major platforms for spreading hate speech and misinformation, but he’s found a home on Kick, where he streams eight-plus hours daily to audiences hungry for his unfiltered commentary.

The streamer’s controversial views on women, Jews, and various other groups have made him a lightning rod, yet his influence among young men continues to grow despite the constant backlash.

He claims his most offensive statements are satire, though he’s been caught doubling down on them when he thinks the cameras aren’t watching.

No arrests have been made as of April 15, and police haven’t identified any suspects in the assault.