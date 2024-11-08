MAGA Drags Jussie Smollett Into Racist Texts Being Sent To Black People Nationwide

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

MAGA scoffed at racist texts sent to Black people following Donald Trump’s election victory, claiming it’s a “Jussie Smollett hoax.”

Authorities are investigating a barrage of racist text messages sent to Black people across the U.S. following Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory. Trump supporters quickly concocted a conspiracy theory about the texts, dismissing them as a hoax akin to Jussie Smollett staging a hate crime.

Black children, college students and young professionals received marketing-style texts referencing slavery and “picking cotton” from unknown phone numbers. The hateful messages told recipients to report to their nearest plantation.

“The FBI is aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter,” the FBI said in a statement. “As always, we encourage members of the public to report threats of physical violence to local law enforcement authorities.”

NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson said it was no coincidence these racist messages were sent after Trump’s win.

“The unfortunate reality of electing a president who, historically, has embraced and at times encouraged hate, is unfolding before our eyes,” Johnson declared. “These messages represent an alarming increase in vile and abhorrent rhetoric from racist groups across the country, who now feel emboldened to spread hate and stoke the flames of fear that many of us are feeling after Tuesday’s election results.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was one of the many public officials condemning the texts.

“Racist, vile and threatening text messages are being sent to young African-Americans throughout the country, including on college campuses,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “There are extremists in America who feel empowered. We will not be intimidated by anyone.”

MAGA users accused Jeffries and others of fabricating the story, labeling it a “Jussie Smollett hoax.” Smollett became a trending topic on X as Trump supporters sought to deflect blame.