Jussie Smollett’s Hate Crime Hoax Conviction Appeal Headed To Illinois Supreme Court

The former “Empire” actor still says he is innocent.

Jussie Smollett will have the chance to plead his case to the Supreme Court of Illinois. The state’s highest court agreed to hear the disgraced entertainer’s appeal of his 2021 disorderly conduct conviction.

Previously, an Illinois appellate court upheld the original jury’s guilty verdict against Jussie Smollett in the criminal case. The former Empire cast member was accused of lying to law enforcement officers about a staged racist, homophobic assault against himself in 2019.

The Illinois Supreme Court agreed to review the case and determine if the conviction should be overturned, according to reports. Smollett has argued he should not have faced further prosecution after Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx initially dropped the case. He also forfeited a $10,000 bond.

Following the December 2021 conviction, Jussie Smollett received a 150-day jail sentence. The actor/singer was also ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago and a fine of $25,000. Plus, Smollett must remain on probation for 30 months.

Jussie Smollett became an internationally known figure in January 2019 after he claimed to be the victim of a hate crime in Chicago perpetrated by Donald Trump supporters. The California native reportedly planned the hoax with Abimbola Osundairo and Olabinjo Osundairo, two former Empire extras.

The Osundairo brothers eventually turned on Jussie Smollett by admitting to helping stage the fake attack. Local authorities alleged the Sum of My Music album creator orchestrated the deception to get attention for his entertainment career. Despite widespread public scrutiny and legal ramifications, Smollett maintains his innocence.