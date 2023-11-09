Magic Johnson & The NFL Co-Sign Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Magic Johnson says the NFL is very happy with Taylor Swift and her relationship with Travis Kelce – and it’s all about the money!

Magic Johnson has stated that the NFL approves of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance.

During a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the Washington Commanders co-owner commented on Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs player’s budding relationship.

After Jimmy noted, “By the way, get one of those Commanders to date Taylor Swift. It seems like you make so much money,” Magic replied, “Exactly, well the NFL is very happy about that whole situation.”

Taylor and Travis first sparked romance rumors when the singer attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in September, sitting beside the player’s mother Donna Kelce in the stands.

The appearance followed Travis’s failed attempt to hand Taylor a friendship bracelet during an Eras tour stop in July.

Taylor and her celebrity friends, including Sophie Turner and Blake Lively, have recently been spotted cheering Travis on at several games.

Fanatics have reported a 400% increase in Travis’s jersey sales since his rumored relationship with Taylor began.

Additionally, StubHub has reported a threefold increase in ticket sales for Kansas City Chiefs games since September.

Before coming into co-ownership of the Washington Commanders, Magic, real name Earvin, played 13 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA).