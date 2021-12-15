Malu Trevejo Wants Out Of Her Contract With Travis Scott; Threatens To Expose Him

Malu Trevejo threatened Travis Scott after revealing she was leaving his Cactus Jack Records last month just weeks after signing the deal.

Travis Scott could be facing further legal woes after Cactus Jack signee Malu Trevejo threatened to expose him.

The social media sensation-turned singer signed with Scott’s label Cactus Jack Records last month after making waves on social media, amassing millions of followers in the process. However, just a few short weeks later, 19-year-old Malu revealed she wanted out of her contract.

She took to Instagram addressing the situation in a series of posts after being accused of faking her deal with the label. While she shared receipts, including her contract, she said she was no longer working with Cactus Jack.

“I wouldn’t lie about getting signed to anybody. Things just changed and that’s ok Bc tha means something bigger is waiting for me,” she wrote.

It appears as though things aren’t moving fast enough and Malu Trevejo wants out and now. She shared her thoughts via her Instagram Stories telling her followers:

“@traviscott let me out of the contract,” she wrote. “Really don’t wanna expose the behind scenes sh*t so just let me out of it . !!!!!” Another slide read, “Like whyyyy trying to hold me when you denied everything let me gooooo!!!!!!!!! Nowwwwwwww.”

A short time later, the Malu Trevejo addressed her 10.7 million Instagram followers via IG Live, doubling down on her pleas.

“That whole team is weird in so many ways,” the Cuban native said. “I just want to get out of it as I still haven’t been able to.”

Travis Scott is already the subject of several lawsuits in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy and will be keen to avoid further legal woes. The most recent suit filed on behalf of the victims is seeking $10 billion.