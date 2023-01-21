Man Accused Of Fatal University Of Idaho Stabbings Rapped 11 Years Ago About Being Bullied

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

When he was a teen he said, “End your life you get no sequel,” and called himself “the devil.”

The young man accused of the killing of four at the University of Idaho may have given the world a glimpse of what lay in his sinister mind when he was a teen.

According to Newsbreak, 11 years ago, Bryan Kohberger allegedly called himself “the devil” in a rap song he is said posted on Soundcloud.

The song was called “Rise up instrumental-test” and posted under the username account “Exarr.”

“Exarr” is an alias that Kohberger has used for some time and continues to use, particularly with emails for the set-up of accounts on online forums where he was posting messages.

At the start of “Rise up …” a voice that is believed to be his calls himself a “demon” and says, “the same thing that interrupts my existence” and how “I’m stuck in the future but I’m never lookin’ at the f##kin’ present.”

He then later raps, “End your life you get no sequel / Leave your loved ones crying like some seagulls,” ending the rap with “Don’t f##k with us. You undervalue.”

The song when heard sounds as if he was a victim of being bullied with only one outlet to let off steam, rapping.

Kohberger’s made headlines on Nov. 13, 2022, when he fatally stabbed Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

We pray for the families who lost such young relatives to senseless violence.