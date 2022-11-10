Man Accused Of Killing MO3 Sentenced To Almost 9 Years For Gun Crime

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a separate case, a man accused of gunning down rapper MO3 has been sentenced to over 9 years in prison. Read more!

The man accused of killing rapper Mo3, born Melvin Noble, has been sentenced to 105 months in federal prison for a separate gun crime.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad Meacham, U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer sentenced Kewon Dontrell White to almost 9 years (8 years and 8 months).

He pled guilty in May to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Star-Telegram reports.

On August 16th, 2020, authorities found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in White’s pocket, months before Mo3’s death.

As AllHipHop.com reports, Mo3, 28, was fatally shot almost two years ago on November 11th, 2020, on the R.L. Thornton Freeway in Dallas.

According to a witness, an armed man hopped out of his car with a rifle and blasted several rounds at the rapper before jumping back in and driving away.

Police later identified the shooter as White and charged him with murder.

That case is still pending.

Even though he is 23 years old, White had previously been convicted of felony offenses involving unauthorized use of motor vehicles and evading arrest and detention, according to federal documents.