Man Arrested For Killing Nicki Minaj Dad Held On $250,000 Bail

(AllHipHop News)
Nicki Minaj’s family will get Justice after the tragic death of her father. Her dad was killed in a hit and run accident in Mineola New York, around 6:00 p.m. last Friday (February 12th.)
Robert Maraj was crossing the street when he was struck by a northbound vehicle that fled the scene and left him in the middle of the street. Robert, 64, was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
According to reports, a 70-year-old man named Charles Polevich turned himself to face some serious charges for his role in the accident.
The cops say Polevich was driving a 1992 Volvo that plowed into Robert. Polevich exited his vehicle, and asked Robert if he was “okay” and then fled the scene.
Polevich attempted to evade authorities by hiding his car inside of a detached garage at his residence. Prosecutors accuse Polevich of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and tampering with evidence.
Robert Polevich it’s currently being held on $250,000 bail.