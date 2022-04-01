Man Arrested For Shooting & Killing Mother Of Young Thug’s Child

Police apprehended the suspect accused of killing LaKevia Jackson, the mother of Young Thug’s son Kyvion, outside of an Atlanta bowling alley.

Joshua Fleetwood was taken into custody on Thursday (March 31). He faces murder and firearms charges in connection to the March 17 shooting of Jackson, who’s the mother of Young Thug’s son Kyvion.

“Investigators were able to identify 25-year-old Joshua Fleetwood as a suspect in this case,” Atlanta police announced. “On March 20, 2022, investigators secured warrants charging Mr. Fleetwood with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.”

The statement continued, “On March 31, 2022, Mr. Fleetwood was apprehended by the members of the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Taskforce. Mr. Fleetwood was transported to the Atlanta Police Department Headquarters before being taken to the Fulton County Jail.”

Fleetwood allegedly shot Jackson over a dispute about a bowling ball. An argument at Atlanta’s Metro Fun Center spilled out into the parking lot and erupted in gunfire.

Jackson, 31, died from injuries suffered in the shooting. Following her death, Jackson’s mother informed a CBS affiliate in Atlanta about her daughter’s connection to Young Thug.