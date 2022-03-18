Mother Of Young Thug’s Child Killed Over Bowling Ball

Rap star Young Thug is suffering a terrible loss after the mother of his child was shot and killed over a bowling ball last night in Atlanta.

The mother of one of Young Thug’s children was shot and killed during a dispute at an Atlanta bowling alley.

According to CBS46, LaKevia Jackson attended a birthday celebration for her best friend at the Metro Fun Center in Southwest Atlanta.

A homicide detective revealed Jackson got into a dispute with another patron, apparently over a bowling ball.

Things took a turn for the worst as Jackson left the Metro Fun Center.

An unidentified gunman opened, fired, and fatally struck Jackson, killing her instantly. Jackson’s mother shared a heart-wrenching comment with CBS46 after the shooting.

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,” Sherina Jackson said. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming, then her best friend said she’s not breathing! I lost my baby all over a bowling ball.”

I just spoke to LaKevia Jackson's mom.She says LaKevia went to her best friends birthday @ bowlingalley,a fight over the bowling ball happened then the suspect waited 20 mins in the parking lot for LaKevia before he shot her while she was leaving.Her mom gave me this pic. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/eycEb1lhOe — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) March 18, 2022

While the shooter has yet to be apprehended, Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said they knew the gunman’s identity and urged him to turn himself in.

Woolfolk was dumbstruck at the level of pettiness that caused the argument and subsequent shooting, which cost LaKevia Jackson her life.

“This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball. We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again, and this is an escalated dispute, so we will work this case through the night, and we will find the person responsible,” Lt. Woolfolk told CBS46.

Young Thug has yet to comment on the tragedy.