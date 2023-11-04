Man Charged In Young Dolph Murder Meets With New Judge On Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The new judge gave the defendant instructions to follow before his next hearing.

Hernandez Govan, the man who has been indicted for facilitating the murder of Young Dolph, has now met with a new judge overseeing the case to bring justice to the slain Memphis rap star.

Young Dolph was shot and killed in November 2021 in Memphis outside of his favorite bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Cookies. Justin Johnson, Jermarcus Johnson, Cornelius Smith, and Hernandez Govan have all been charged in connection with his murder.

As previously reported by AllHipHop.com, the judge who was previously on the case, Judge Lee Coffee, had to recuse himself. The order to remove Judge Coffee came via the Court of Criminal Appeals after it was ruled that Coffee could not be impartial in the case.

In 2022, one of the four individuals accused in Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson (aka “Straight Drop”), released a song on YouTube titled “No Statements” recorded over a phone from jail. Upon learning of the song, the judge contacted the jail and placed Johnson in administrative isolation, despite the warden’s belief that Johnson hadn’t violated any rules by recording the song.

In its ruling, the Court of Criminal Appeals stated, “It would appear to a reasonable person that Judge Coffee has a prejudice of a personal character directed at the defendant.”

Now, Govan is gearing up to defend himself in front of Judge Jennifer Mitchell, against allegations he came up with a plan to kill the chart-topper, according to FOX 13.

Judge Mitchell and Hernandez Govan, who was released on a $90,000 bond in May of 2023 and has been on house arrest ever since, met for the first time inside Criminal Court Division 10’s courtroom on Thursday (November 2).

Judge Mitchell reminded Govan not to violate his bond under any circumstance. Govan’s next day in court is on Thursday, December 14.