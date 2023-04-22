Man Spends Fortune To Make His Behind Look Like Nicki Minaj’s

A makeup artist has spent almost $60,000 to enhance his butt so it can look exactly like Nicki Minaj’s!

Rudy Villalobos, a makeup artist from Los Angeles, is determined to make his booty the biggest and baddest!

Inspired by the one and only Nicki Minaj, this surgery-loving rebel will go to any lengths to achieve his dream curves.

In fact, he’s already had some illegal injections in a shady hotel room, and he’s not done yet. The bootylicious star, who has spent over $60 000 on his rear, is planning to go under the knife again for a Brazilian butt lift because the first one wasn’t juicy enough for his taste.

While the 27-year-old is living his dream life of glitz and glamour, Rudy admitted it took decades before finally finding his true identity.

Credit: @rudyvmua_backup/Cover Images

Fortunately, his “big, beautiful butt” helped him cushion the blows life has thrown in his way.

Since knee-high, Rudy has been passionate about the makeup industry. Over the years, he gained experience working with renowned models and other creators, but it was when he started posting more lifestyle photos of himself on social media, mixing both personal and professional content, that he gained an impressive following.

Today Rudy has hundreds of fans on Instagram and TikTok – a mix of different age groups, genders, and races. He appreciates everyone that shows support in anything he does, whether it’s makeup or posting a sexy picture of himself. Reflecting on his childhood, Rudy acknowledged growing up in a dangerous time and place.

“I grew up in the West side of Los Angeles – an area that was very ghetto. There were daily reports of gang violence and crimes, police sirens, ghetto birds, gunshots, people always fighting in the streets, prostitution, and drug dealing. So, everyone had to do what they had to do out here to survive.”

@rudyvmua_backup/Cover Images

While his family dynamic “wasn’t as bad,” living with his seven siblings and parents in a one-bedroom apartment made him appreciate the value of family.

“Thankfully, both of my parents stuck together. My dad always worked hard to ensure we had a roof over our heads and food to eat. We didn’t have as much growing up, but he provided for me, my siblings and my mom with the most important things. We lived in a one-bedroom apartment until my dad could afford a three-bedroom house with a huge yard. While my family always accepted me as oddly different, I always felt like I didn’t fit in. I was different from other boys my age. I wasn’t into sports, cars, or video games. I did get picked on and made fun of p because I would hang out with girls.”

During high school, Rudy discovered his love for makeup.

“I’ve always been a rebel since a kid. I never liked rules and didn’t like school, so I knew that I wouldn’t attend college when the time came. I had to figure something out for myself, so I started getting into makeup and social media. The path led me to Cosmetology. Once I completed my courses, I started working as a freelance makeup artist and have been doing that for the past eight years. One of my all- time favourite makeup techniques is contouring, just because you can shape and form your face differently without having plastic surgery.”

@rudyvmua_backup/Cover Images

Regarding surgeries, Rudy shared he only started exploring fillers and botox in his 20s.

“I got my lips done at 20 years old, then Botox. Then around 24, I started getting butt injections,” the Inglewood, California native shared. “I want my butt to be as big as Nicki Minaj’s. I’m passionate about butt enhancements because I’ve never heard a song about small booties. Everyone wants to have a nice, perfectly round-shaped bubble butt – whether they admit it or not. And, honestly, no matter how many squats you do, your butt does not grow as big. Exercise tightens and tones, but it doesn’t give you that perfect round shape.”

While aware of the risks involved in butt injections, Rudy says the gain outweighs the risks.

“You can die, but I don’t care. It was painful but worth it. Nothing will stop me from making my ass bigger. I plan to get more injections in my rear because I want it to get bigger and bigger. In addition to continuing butt and lip injections, he hopes to get “a couple more procedures” such as brow lift, rhinoplasty, buccal fat removal, eye lift, lipo bbl, and “whatever else I feel like I would need for myself.”

While most of Rudy’s fans love his appearance, trolls have bullied him.

He is no stranger to hateful comments on social media. “Trolls tell me I look fake. I ignore them because I know I look good, and they probably hate that,” Rudy concluded.