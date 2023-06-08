Man Found Guilty Of Killing Brooklyn Rapper And Burning The Body In Retrial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Randy Manning faces 30 years to life in prison for shooting and killing Brooklyn rapper Rhian “Kampane” Stoute.

A jury convicted a New Jersey man for the 2011 murder of Brooklyn rapper Rhian “Kampane” Stoute years after the original conviction was overturned.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the verdict against Randy Manning on Thursday (June 8). Jurors found Manning guilty of multiple charges, including first-degree murder, at the end of a six-week trial in New Jersey on Wednesday (June 7).

Manning was convicted of nine charges in the murder case. The charges included possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm, desecration of human remains, unlawful moving of human remains, arson, hindering apprehension by destroying or concealing evidence, hindering apprehension by giving false information to law enforcement and unlawful taking of a means of conveyance.

According to the Daily Voice, Manning was previously found guilty of Stoute’s murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2014. An appellate court overturned his conviction. The case reached the New Jersey Supreme Court, which upheld the lower court’s decision and granted Manning a new trial in 2020.

Years later, jurors found Manning guilty once again. Prosecutors said he shot and killed Stoute in a vacant house in Englewood, New Jersey in 2011. Manning burned the rapper’s body, put it in an SUV, drove to the borough of Paramus and abandoned the vehicle on a residential street.

Manning faces 30 years to life in prison. He will be sentenced on July 21.