Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Las Vegas Rapper Over Song

Las Vegas rapper Luccy2x was killed by Jcahoyl Ducksworth, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and second-degree murder.

A judge sentenced a 23-year-old man to life in prison for murdering a 20-year-old rapper known as Luccy2x in Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jcahoyl Ducksworth learned his punishment for the 2020 murder of Luccy2x at a hearing on Tuesday (June 6). District Judge Jacqueline gave Ducksworth life in prison with the possibility of parole after 12 years.

Ducksworth pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in March. He received three years of credit for time served at his sentencing.

Clark County’s Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal said Ducksworth killed Luccy2x over a song. Luccy2x, whose real name was Charles Vailes Jr., allegedly mentioned Ducksworth’s friends who were killed on the song.

Luccy2x’s mother Kristal McClodden claimed he son didn’t write or produce the song.

“He didn’t do anything with or to the song at all, so that still leaves a lot of unanswered questions,” she said.

Ducksworth hopped out of a car, ran to a Las Vegas gas station and shot Luccy2x, who was in the passenger seat of another vehicle. The late rapper’s friend drove away from the scene and called 911.

Police also arrested an accomplice named Kalin Qualls for his involvement in Luccy2x’s death. Qualls allegedly drove Ducksworth to an area near the gas station where the murder was committed. Qualls awaits trial.